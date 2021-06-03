Kroger kicks off giveaway offering $5 million, ‘groceries for a year’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger is kicking off its #CommunityImmunity Giveaway Thursday, June 3, which offers customers the chance to win one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 “groceries for a year.”

Kroger officials said in a release that the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway was created by Kroger Health to support the Biden Administration’s national effort to have at least 70% of U.S. adults receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4.

“Since day one of this pandemic, Kroger’s most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Erin Rolfes, corporate affairs manager, Cincinnati-Dayton division. “Kroger’s #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help our region recover and move ahead.”

This is how Kroger’s #CommunityImmunity Giveaway works:

Between June 3 and July 10 Kroger Health is giving away $5 million, reflecting a $1 million winner each week for five weeks, as well as 50 “groceries for a year,” ten each week for five weeks, each valued at $13,000 (which is the equivalent of $250 a week for 52 weeks)

To enter, participants must be 18 years of age or older, and legally reside and physically be located in one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.

To enter online, entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.

To schedule a vaccine, visit Kroger.com

To enter the giveaway and view the Official Rules, visit KrogerGiveaway.com