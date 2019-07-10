Korean War hero’s remains return home after 69 years

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN/WLWT) – A Korean War hero returned home Tuesday, 69 years after his disappearance.

Roger Lee Woods, of Clermont County, was just 18-year-old when he started serving our nation in 1950.

He died in combat, but it wasn’t until this year his remains were identified thanks to new technology.

Tuesday, he returned home to receive a proper burial.

“It’s such an honor how this community has come together for this,” says Woods’s niece Judy Allen. “To bring my uncle home after sixty-nine years when we didn’t know where he was…”

Visitation is Wednesday evening and a funeral will be held Thursday morning.