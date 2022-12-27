Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — A knife-wielding suspect in a reported robbery attempt was shot and killed by city police officers Monday morning.

It happened at about 9 a.m. near Lake Anna YMCA along West Hopocan Avenue, across from the Lakeview United Methodist Church.

A victim told police she was being followed by a man demanding her car keys and other belongings. She told police she was able to take refuge in the YMCA and call 911 for help, according to a Monday afternoon news release from the police department.

When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Zachary D. Zoran, of Akron, fled on foot. He was later found in a nearby parking lot, brandishing a knife. Officers ordered Zoran to drop the knife, and he then charged.

One officer fired his gun, striking Zoran once in the upper abdomen. Zoran fell to the ground and “initially would not let go of the knife,” the release states. He was eventually handcuffed after a struggle.

Officers rendered first aid until medical workers arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The officers were uninjured.

Zoran on Monday had a felony warrant out for his arrest from Cuyahoga Falls, where he was accused of aggravated menacing for allegedly threatening a family member on Christmas, police said. He was accused again of threatening another family member on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, police said.

The two officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, as is procedure for all officer-involved shootings.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by Barberton police, per procedure, and is actively investigating, a spokesperson said. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and Barberton detectives are also investigating.

Downtown citizens told FOX 8 the incident left them shaken.

“It could have been any of us,” said Chanel Patterson, who works downtown near the site of the shooting.

“The shop is usually packed. Thank God nothing happened to one of our clients or one of us. It’s just tough cause it’s right next door to us.”