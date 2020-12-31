Kings Island’s newest roller coaster named ‘Best New Amusement Park Attraction’

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kings Island’s newest roller coaster, Orion, has been crowned the “Best New Amusement Park Attraction” for 2020 by USA Today 10Best.com readers’ poll.

The amusement park said that Orion is one of seven “giga coasters” in the entire world — meaning it is a class of roller coasters that has a height or drop of 300 to 399 feet.

People who ride Orion will actually plummet down a 300-foot first drop which will send them over seven additional hills at speeds up to nearly 91 mph. In fact, the amusement park said that Orion is its tallest, fastest and longest steel roller coaster.

