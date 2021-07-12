Kings Island’s ‘Halloween Haunt,’ ‘WinterFest’ to return in 2021

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two popular holiday attractions are returning to Kings Island in 2021.

The amusement park said the annual Halloween Haunt will be back this year with attractions soon to be announced.

“Scream your way through spine-tingling Halloween attractions, including haunted mazes, bone-chilling outdoor scare zones, outrageous live shows, and evil creatures everywhere looking to make your worst nightmares come true,” said Kings Island in a release. “Plus, experience many of the park’s most thrilling rides and attractions at Haunt, including Banshee, Diamondback, Mystic Timbers, and the legendary Beast!”

Kings Island also said WinterFest will return in 2021.

“It’s an unforgettable experience with the park transformed into ten enchanting winter wonderlands,” said the park in a release.”

Kings Island said guests at WinterFest can enjoy activities such as ice skating on the Royal Fountain, seeing the Eiffel Tower transformed into a magical 314-foot tall Christmas tree, live shows, rides, delicious holiday treats, millions of lights and holiday characters spreading merriment, like Jack Frost, Candy Cane and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

For more information, visit visitkingsisland.com.