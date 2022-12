Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — King’s Island WinterFest will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 due to water line damage, according to the park.

King’s Island said in a Facebook post that extremely cold temperatures caused extensive water line damage at multiple locations throughout the park.

The park is anticipated to reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Anyone with an admission ticket for Monday will be able to use it any other day through Dec. 31.

For more information, click here.