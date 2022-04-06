MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kings Island will be holding a Gold and Platinum Passholder Preview Day on April 15.

According to the event page on Facebook, the park will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. exclusively for Gold and Platinum Passholders.

Passholders will get a first look at the newly painted Eiffel Tower, The Racer and Drop Tower. There will also be new food items available as well as games and merchandise.

Kings Island’s 2022 season officially begins on April 16. To buy a Gold or Platinum Pass, click here.