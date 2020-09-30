Kings Island selling pieces of Vortex coaster

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can now make a piece of an iconic Kings Island roller coaster your very own.

The Mason amusement park said Tuesday it will sell slices of track from the now-demolished steel roller coaster Vortex. The coaster operated in the amusement park from 1987 through the 2019 season.

Small pieces of Vortex track will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 3 at Kings Island (Photo: Kings Island)

For $198.70, guests will receive a 1.5-inch slice of track capped with metal plates and mounted in a display stand. Kings Island said the piece also come with a certificate of authenticity signed by the park’s general manager and a limited-edition Vortex postcard set.

A limited number if the sections will be available for purchase at Kings Island the weekend of October 3-4.

In 1987, Vortex opened as the tallest, full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop in the world, and the first roller coaster in the world with six inversions. In 2019, the coaster reached the end of its service life and closed for good. Crews demolished the coaster before the 2020 operating season.