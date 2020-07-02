Kings Island is opening re-opening on Thursday, July 2, 2020, but only for season pass holders through the first week. The park has put in place a reservation system and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Staff photo

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island will re-open today to season pass holders, according to a press release from the company.

The park will open to season pass holders for the first week from today to July 11 and to individual ticket buyers on Sunday, July 12. The staggered opening dates are meant to promote best practices during the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Kings Island amusement park has put stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols in place to allow a safe opening,” the park said in a statement in June.

The park will use an online reservation system that each guest is required to fill out prior to visiting the park in order to maintain the number of guests. All guests and associates working at the park will have a temperature screening before entering the facility while all guests, associates and vendors are required to wear masks. The park has also put social distance markers in places, including in lines for rides.

Visitors are required to complete a pre-visit health declaration 24 hours prior to admission.

The statement said the park will be using enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization practices and will be installing additional hand sanitization stations.

“We are ready to welcome our guests back to Kings Island for some long-overdue fun,” Mike Koonts, General Manager, said. “The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority. The park’s new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations and have been shaped by information by company, industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials.”

The park will be sending emails to season pass holders inviting them to make reservations. An opening date for the Soak City water park is to be determined.

Guests can make a reservation through the Kings Island app. Because of closures due to COVID-19, 2020 season passes have been extended through 2021.

For more information on park safety precautions, visit the Kings Island website.