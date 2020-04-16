Closings
Kings Island extends 2020 season passes through 2021 season

Ohio

Kings Island

KINGS ISLAND, Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island has extended their 2020 season passes through the 2021 season.

2020 Season Passes and purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-Ons will be valid for the remainder of the 2020 once the park is able to reopen. Validity dates will be extended through the 2021 season according to pass type, including the Add-On products.

Monthly billing for the park’s Easy Pay Program for 2020 Season Passholders was suspended as of April 8 and will remain that way as long as the park remains closed. Billing will resume when the park reopens.

Passholders will have to be current on payments in order to receive both the 2020 and 2021 Season Pass admission and benefits.

