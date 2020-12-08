Kings Island expects new $27 million luxury resort to be completed by spring 2020

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kings Island Camp Cedar, a $27 million luxury outdoor resort, is currently under construction and expected to open spring 2021.

This new resort will feature 73 cottages as well as 164 full-service recreational vehicle spaces on the 50 acres of land that is less than a mile away from Kings Island’s front gates. Outdoor entertainment will include adult-exclusive pools, ponds, walking trail and dining. Additional facilities, like laundry facility, bathhouses and more will be spread throughout.

The Grand Lodge will feature indoor and outdoor dining, a bar, shopping, an exercise facility and more. There will a family and adults-only pool, that has poolside service and cabana facilities.

