MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Live music is coming back to Kings Island this summer.

The amusement park said live music will return to the Timberwolf Amphitheatre starting June 28 with a concert series lineup as the park celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022. The lineup includes the following performers: The Avett Brothers, Berlin & A Flock Of Seagulls, 3 Doors Down with special guest Candlebox, Skillet with special guest Jordan St. Cyr and Five for Fighting with special guest The Verve Pipe.

“Since Timberwolf opened in 1982, some of the most popular performers of our time have taken its stage,” said Mike Koontz, Kings Island vice president and general manager. “We are excited to bring that tradition back to Kings Island this summer.”

Kings Island Gold and Platinum passholders can access pre-sale for all shows beginning Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m. Concert tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at www.visitkingsisland.com.