Kings Island, Cedar Point offering Memorial Day deals for veterans

MASON, OH (WCMH) -- Ohio’s biggest amusement parks are offering free admission to military members over the Memorial Day weekend.

Starting May 24 and lasting until May 27, active and retired military members along with, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers' Training Corps can get into both Kings Island and Cedar Point for free as part of Military Appreciation Days.

Both parks will also be offering military discounts for up to six immediate family members for $35 a ticket during the Memorial Day weekend.

A valid government-issued military ID is required to receive the offer.

In addition to Military Appreciation Days happening at Kings Island this weekend, the park also announced its water park, Soak City, will officially open for the summer. A new fireworks and fountain show will also debut.

Earlier this month, Cedar Point announced that starting May 13, it would be holding Military Mondays, in which all active, retired or honorably discharged military members can get into the park for free on Mondays throughout the summer.

For more information go to VisitKingsIsland.com and CedarPoint.com.

