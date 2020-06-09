Kings Island, Cedar Point announce opening day

(WDTN) – Kings Island and Cedar Point amusement parks have announced an opening day for season passholders, and shortly after, daily ticketholders.

Kings Island will open July 2 for season passholders and then July 12 for daily ticketholders.

Cedar Point will open July 9 for its passholders and July 11 for resort guests. Plans are already in place to open the RV sites from June 12 to June 27, prior to the opening of the park.

A few new updates have been made by both amusement parks to ensure the safety of guests:

A new online reservation system where each guest is required to make a reservation before they visit

A required a pre-visit health screening 24 hours before admission

A temperature screening and mask requirement before entering the amusement parks for everyone

Other common place sanitary and social distancing guidelines