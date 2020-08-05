Kings Island cancels Halloween Haunt, WinterFest for 2020 season

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kings Island announced Aug. 4 that it would be canceling both the Halloween Haunt and WinterFest this year, but it has an all-new family event called Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.
The theme park says that it decided to cancel its fall events “due to operating constraints in our region.” Tricks and Treats Fall Fest will feature various socially distanced activities, like a costume contest and pumpkin painting.
The park will remain open through Nov. 1 on select days. Season pass holders for 2020 have had them extended through the 2021 season as well.
