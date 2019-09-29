Kids lemonade stand goes viral, raises nearly $25K for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The family of a patient at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has raised thousands of dollars thanks to a viral Instagram post.

According to WLWT, Hillary Weidner posted on Instagram about a $148 donation to the hospital, with money raised from a lemonade stand.

That post went viral, and Weidner says people across the country began donating. In less than a day, $148 turned into almost $25,000.

In 2015, Weidner donated a portion of her liver to her daughter Bea, who was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening pediatric liver disease called biliary atresia.

Bea is now 5-years-old and doing well

Weidner says the money raised from the lemonade stand and the online donations will go to Cincinnati Children’s for liver and organ research.

Those who wish to donate can find Weidner’s Venmo at @hillary-weidner.

