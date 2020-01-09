Kids find sheriff’s wallet missing for over a decade

(CNN) – Two kids in Butler County don’t believe in the “finders keepers” rule, and thanks to that, Sheriff Jones received a wallet he lost at least 12 years ago.
He says the kids found it while playing a survival game in the woods near their home.
His ID was still in the wallet, so the family figured it belonged to him.
Sheriff Jones later tweeted a "thank you" to the two young good Samaritans, Brooke and Drew, and their dad, Chad Oberholtzer.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.