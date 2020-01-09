Kids find sheriff’s wallet missing for over a decade

(CNN) – Two kids in Butler County don’t believe in the “finders keepers” rule, and thanks to that, Sheriff Jones received a wallet he lost at least 12 years ago.

He says the kids found it while playing a survival game in the woods near their home.

His ID was still in the wallet, so the family figured it belonged to him.

Sheriff Jones later tweeted a “thank you” to the two young good Samaritans, Brooke and Drew, and their dad, Chad Oberholtzer.

