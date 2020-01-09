Kids find sheriff’s wallet missing for over a decade

(CNN) – Two kids in Butler County don’t believe in the “finders keepers” rule, and thanks to that, Sheriff Jones received a wallet he lost at least 12 years ago.

He says the kids found it while playing a survival game in the woods near their home.

Thank you to Chad Oberholtzer and his kids Brooke and Drew for finding my wallet. Brooke and Drew told their dad to set the timer for 30 mins to see if they could "survive the wilderness " while playing in the neighborhood woods 😂😂 they found my wallet i lost 12-15 years ago.. pic.twitter.com/TKtNw6SMaj — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) January 7, 2020

His ID was still in the wallet, so the family figured it belonged to him.

Sheriff Jones later tweeted a “thank you” to the two young good Samaritans, Brooke and Drew, and their dad, Chad Oberholtzer.

