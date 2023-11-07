DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Would your child want to see their holiday artwork published in a magazine?

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is hosting their annual holiday card contest. Kids up to 12-years-old have until Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. to submit their card to have a chance to win.

Children are asked to create one holiday card with the messages “Happy Holidays from our Family to yours” and the OSP Flying Wheel 90th anniversary logo. The paper size is required to be 8.5 inches x 11 inches.

To submit the card for consideration, you have to take a photo of the artwork and send it through email.

When submitting the artwork in the email, the following information is required:

Name of Student

Student Age

Name of School

Student Grade Level

Parental Contact Information

If your child is selected as a finalist, they will be contact through the same email on Nov. 20.

At noon on Dec. 11, the winner will be announced. The winner’s design will be featured in OSP’s quarterly magazine, and used as the holiday social media graphic for the law enforcement organization.

You are asked to keep the original artwork.