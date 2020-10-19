Kicking off National School Bus Safety Week

COLUMBUS (WDTN) — National School Bus Safety Week begins Monday, Oct. 19, with the theme “Red Lights Mean STOP!”

The goal is to remind students, parents, teachers and community members to keep school bus safety in mind. From 2017 to 2019 there were nearly 4,000 crashes involving school buses. Though no bus passengers died in these accidents, over 1,300 people were injured.

“Ohio drivers need to watch for school buses — especially when they stop to drop off or pick up our students,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Working together, we can ensure that school buses remain the safest mode of transportation for students to and from school.”

State troopers will be highly visible this week along school bus routes and in school zones to ensure the safety of students.

