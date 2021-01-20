Kenton Ridge marching band performs at Biden, Harris inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO (WDTN) – The Kenton Ridge High School Marching Cougars band performed virtually at the Inauguration Parade of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The parade was presented by the Presidential Inauguration Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 20, including performances from communities in all 56 states and territories. At 3:15, the “Parade Across America” aired for people to see.

Band director Jim Templeton found out their application had been accepted on New Year’s Eve. The band spent two weeks training, before recording their song at Wittingberg University’s football facility The Steemer. “The music we play is exciting. The marching that we do is flashy and usually entertains our crowds,” said Templeton.

Even though it’s been a different high school experience for many, seniors are happy they got a chance to take part in history.

“It was so cool. It made my senior year special, because I thought I really wasn’t going to get anything…we haven’t had a homecoming or anything. It definitely makes it memorable for me,” said band member Katie Collins.

The Marching Cougars pre-recorded their performance Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Wittenberg University.