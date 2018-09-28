Kent State to increase security during open-carry gun walk

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved (WKBN Photo)

KENT, Ohio (AP) -- Kent State University says it will increase security during a planned open-carry gun walk being organized by a recent graduate who drew national attention in May when she posted photos of herself carrying a military-type rifle on campus.

The Record-Courier reports the northeast Ohio school said Thursday some campus roads will be closed during the event Saturday afternoon. It also said that based on social media activity, the walk being organized by graduate Kaitlin Bennett is expected to draw a "significant number" of gun supporters and counterprotesters.

The university said Ohio law allows private citizens to carry guns on campus but prohibits students, faculty and employees from doing so.

Bennett has said on Facebook she's expecting around 150 gun-rights supporters at the walk and isn't worried about them acting inappropriately.