Kent State ‘drafts’ 5-year-old

(WKYC) Kent State University is welcoming a special addition to its men’s basketball program.

5-year-old Malyk Foster officially joined the Golden Flashes in a ceremony Monday, presented by Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, forming lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes.

Malyk was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis in 2017.

As a team member, Malyk will attend Golden Flashes practices, games, team dinners, events, and more.

