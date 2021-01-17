Kent police investigating after two officers, suspect shot

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to the department, it happened shortly after 8 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Summit Street near Loop Road. A woman had reportedly called 911 to say a man was trying to break into her home. When police arrived, they said the man was already inside the residence.

Going inside the home, police said the male suspect was armed and that a struggle led to an exchange of gunfire.

Two Kent officers were shot during the incident, but injuries were minor. The suspect was shot in the abdomen, police said. The suspect is reportedly being charged with aggravated burglary, felonious assault against police officers and perhaps more.

No fatalities were reported. The suspect will be taken into custody shortly, police said.

Kent State University issued a safety alert in response at the time, noting that “there is no current threat to the campus community.”