Keeping tradition, Gov. DeWine plans Statehouse speech

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Ohio Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at his campaign phone bank, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- New Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine plans to deliver his first State of the State address in Columbus, breaking with his Republican predecessor's pattern of taking the annual speech on the road.

Spokesman Dan Tierney says the Republican governor intends to give his speech at the Statehouse, the traditional location. No date has been set.

The speech is traditionally delivered to the Legislature, with Supreme Court justices, state officeholders and other officials attending.

Former Gov. John Kasich moved the address away from Columbus for the first time in 2012. That speech was in eastern Ohio's Steubenville. In subsequent years, Kasich took it to Sandusky, Lima, Medina, Wilmington and Marietta. Last year's address was at Otterbein University in the Columbus suburb of Westerville, not far from Kasich's home.