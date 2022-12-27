Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after going missing and being taken across state lines, baby Kason Thomas has returned home.

The 5-month-old twin who was taken with his brother last week was discharged from an Indianapolis hospital and was on the way back with his family, DaVonte Goins, an advocate for the Thomas family, told NBC4. Goins said Kason is healthy and recovering well from the days he likely spent alone in his mother’s missing black Honda Accord.

Kason was found Thursday evening inside his mother’s car in a Papa John’s parking lot in Indianapolis, hours after his suspected abductor was arrested. A woman led Indianapolis police to the car, which police believe had been abandoned there for two days. Kason’s discovery came days after Kyair was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport.

LaFonda Thomas told NBC4 the night Kason was found that having the twins home together was the perfect Christmas gift.

“This means everything,” LaFonda said. “My grandsons get to open up their presents simultaneously — not one alone wishing that the other was there. I’m so happy, I’m so grateful.”

Nalah Jackson, 24, is accused of kidnapping Kason and his brother, Kyair, as well as stealing their mother’s car, from outside a Donatos on High Street Dec. 19. With two kidnapping charges to her name from Columbus, Jackson faces another charge in Indiana for allegedly spitting on a sheriff’s deputy during processing.

Jackson is due in court in Marion County, Indiana, at 1 p.m. Wednesday.