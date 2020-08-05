Kanye West files petitions to appear on Ohio ballot

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rapper Kanye West (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kanye West filed his petition Wednesday to appear as a presidential candidate on Ohio’s ballot in November, the office of Ohio’s election chief said.

A representative for the rapper submitted 14,886 signatures and other paperwork to the Office of the Ohio Secretary of State for West and running mate Michelle Tidball.

In order to qualify to run as an independent candidate in Ohio, West will need 5,000 valid signatures from registered voters in the state. The filing in Ohio comes a day after West withdrew his petition for candidacy in New Jersey.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS