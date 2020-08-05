Kanye West files petitions to appear on Ohio ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kanye West filed his petition Wednesday to appear as a presidential candidate on Ohio’s ballot in November, the office of Ohio’s election chief said.

A representative for the rapper submitted 14,886 signatures and other paperwork to the Office of the Ohio Secretary of State for West and running mate Michelle Tidball.

In order to qualify to run as an independent candidate in Ohio, West will need 5,000 valid signatures from registered voters in the state. The filing in Ohio comes a day after West withdrew his petition for candidacy in New Jersey.