ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Monday night.

According to our NBC affiliate WLWT, officers were called to the 7900 block of Ayers Road in Anderson Township on Monday, March 6.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The home that deputies responded to is reportedly the same home listed in a February incident involving Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

In February, a warrant was issued for Mixon’s arrest, accusing him of aggravated menacing. Less than a day later, the charge was dismissed.

Mixon’s involvement in this incident is unclear at this time and no arrests have been made.

