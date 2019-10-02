1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Officials called to aircraft crash at Bradley Airport, airport closed Man found dead after 13-hour Riverside standoff
Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Jury finds former Warren County prison guard guilty of assaulting inmate

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs_generic_238399

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A former corrections officer accused of striking a handcuffed inmate in the head with a baton at an Ohio prison and fracturing his jaw has been found guilty of felonious assault.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says jurors found 52-year-old John Hinkle, of Trenton, guilty Tuesday on assault counts of knowingly causing serious physical harm to another and knowingly causing physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon.

Fornshell’s statement says Hinkle was employed at Lebanon Correctional Institution when he struck the inmate in 2018. Fornshell says the inmate was kneeling and handcuffed behind his back when Hinkle hit him in a use of force that was “not justified.”

A message seeking comment was left for Hinkle’s lawyer.

Authorities said the assault followed a fight between rival gangs.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS