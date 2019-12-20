Judge upholds firing of police officer who killed Tamir Rice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – A judge has upheld an arbitrator’s decision that the Cleveland police officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old child, should be fired for omissions on his job application.
Cuyahoga County Judge Joseph Russo issued the ruling Wednesday concerning Timothy Loehmann, who killed Tamir as he played with a pellet gun outside a Cleveland recreation center in November 2014.
Loehmann was cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting but was fired in May 2017 for failing to disclose that he’d been previously forced out by another department.
The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association called Wednesday's ruling a "political decision."
