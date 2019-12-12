Judge to rule next month on trapped teen’s family’s lawsuit

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio judge says he will rule next month on a request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of a 16-year-old student who died despite making two 911 calls after being trapped by a foldaway seat in a vehicle.
Hamilton County Judge Robert Ruehlman plans to make his decision Jan. 22.
Kyle Plush’s family earlier this year sued the city of Cincinnati and several current and past city employees for wrongful death.
The city contends the employees are protected by governmental immunity and the lawsuit lacks merit.
The city also says it has improved its 911 response system.
