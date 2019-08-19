Judge rejects bid to move murder trial, begins Sept. 3

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The judge in the case of an Ohio woman accused of killing and burying her newborn daughter has rejected a defense bid to move the trial and says jury selection will begin Sept. 3.

Attorneys for 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson contend that heavy pretrial publicity has been prejudicial. However, Judge Donald Oda II said Monday a pool of potential jurors will be summoned Sept. 3 to Warren County’s courthouse. They will face questioning from attorneys about their knowledge and opinions about the high-profile case .

The former high school cheerleader has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of her baby. whose remains were found in July 2017 in Carlisle. Her attorney has said the baby was stillborn.

Oda met Monday with attorneys for both sides.

