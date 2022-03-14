CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge has set a January 2023 trial date in the racketeering conspiracy case against former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder.

Householder is accused of leading a $60 million bribery scheme secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to win legislative approval of a $1 billion bailout of two Ohio nuclear plants.

The plants were operated by a wholly-owned FirstEnergy subsidiary when the bailout bill was approved in 2019. Householder has pleaded not guilty and argued the charge should be dismissed as legally invalid, a move opposed by federal prosecutors

Federal Judge Timothy Black set jury selection for Jan. 20 and the trial for Jan. 23.