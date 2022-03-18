YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown Municipal Court judge sentenced a city police officer to jail time for refusing to wear a mask in court.

Judge Carla Baldwin sentenced 36-year-old Thomas Wisener to 10 days in the county jail for a contempt charge that resulted from his mask refusal.

Court records show Wisener failed to wear the mask Feb. 23 when he was to testify as a witness in a case before visiting Judge David Fuhry.

The court’s mandate had stated that all people, regardless of vaccination status, had to wear a mask.

The mandate was relaxed on March 2, when the court revised its policy and stated that anyone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer had to wear masks, but those who were not had to.

Friday, the court found Wisener guilty of contempt, and Judge Baldwin sentenced him to jail time and to pay a $250 fine on Friday.

Wisener was sworn in at the Youngstown Police Department in 2013.

Youngstown Police Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler released the following statement about Wisener’s sentence:

“Officer Wisener will face disciplinary action for being found in contempt of court. He is entitled to due process, pursuant to his collective bargaining agreement. He made a conscious decision to not follow the court’s order.”