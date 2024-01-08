DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A judge has recused herself from the case involving a new social media law in Ohio.

Last week, trade association NetChoice announced its lawsuit against the state of Ohio, NetChoice V. Yost. The lawsuit claims the Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act violates constitutional rights, compromises privacy and security and oversteps parents’ rights.

The judge initially assigned to the case recused herself, leading to an informal conference on Monday, Jan. 8 to discuss the vacancy. A new judge will now be assigned to the case.

David Yost announced the law on Dec. 27, with plans for it to go into effect Jan. 15. The lawsuit from NetChoice asks for a pause on that date as the case moves through the legal system.