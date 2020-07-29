Judge overrules bar, restaurant curfew in Columbus

FILE – In this June 22, 2020, file photo, a bartender pours a beer for a customer at Shade Bar NYC in New York. Authorities are closing honky tonks, bars and other drinking establishments in some parts of the U.S. to stem the surge of COVID-19 infections — a move backed by sound science about risk factors that go beyond wearing or not wearing masks. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge in Columbus has granted a restraining order to prevent the city’s attempt to close bars and restaurants at 10 p.m.

About six hours before bars and restaurants would have closed their doors to patrons, Judge Serrott issued a temporary injunction, stopping the city ordinance from going into effect.

Edward Hastie is representing nearly two dozen business owners in this lawsuit against the city.

“I think it’s the right one. I think Judge Serrott, who’s obviously a thoughtful judge, spent the time to really understand the arguments and frankly, it is unconstitutional what the city did,” he said.

This comes less than a day after city council approved an ordinance to have these businesses close, with the exception of takeout, by 10 p.m. daily.

The goal was to cut down on congregation at these businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This ordinance is because of a national, global pandemic that we haven’t seen in a hundred years that can be transmitted asymptomatically,” said William Sperlazza, representing the City of Columbus.

Troy Allen, CEO of the company which owns Pins, attended the hearing.

“I do feel like right now this has been targeted as a hospitality industry, which I think the hospitality industry right now has the most regulations and the majority of people are following the regulations to create a safe environment,” he said.

Also in the courtroom was Mikey Sorboro, founder of Mikey’s Late Night Slice.

“What I think this was about is taking some action where it was easy to take action. The entire public can come into bars and restaurants, so I think it’s easy to pinpoint those and there’s been some instances where people have not been acting in the best interest of the industry and I encourage the city and the state to deal with those bad actors,” he said.

The owner says they do the bulk of their business from 10 p.m. to when they close early in the morning.

A hearing will be held in a few weeks to revisit the case.