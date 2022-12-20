Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Springfield Township woman convicted of mishandling her newborn baby’s dead body has been released early from a prison in Marysville, Ohio, where she was being held.

An attorney for Savannah Devlin, 36, filed a motion for judicial release in September. On Monday, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony Donofrio granted the request for early release, amending her sentence to two years of probation, according to the court.

Devlin was sentenced in April 2021 to three years in prison after investigators found her deceased newborn baby under a sink in her home, wrapped in towels.

Police found the baby after they were called to Devlin’s home at the Meadowood Trailer Park on Struthers Road in June 2019. Devlin was bleeding heavily, but she denied being pregnant at the time, according to investigators.

At the hospital, Devlin delivered a full-term placenta, and medics found a torn umbilical cord.

In court, prosecutors stated that there was no evidence that Devlin harmed her son, but they said she lied about being pregnant and the baby’s death. An autopsy revealed that the baby did not die in utero, but during childbirth.

Devlin said she didn’t know she was pregnant when she gave birth, and her attorney said that she was not thinking clearly and had “suffered a traumatic incident.”

Devlin began serving her sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women on May 3, 2021.