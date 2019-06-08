Judge denies GM motion to dismiss suit over worker transfers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo, a banner depicting the Chevrolet Cruze model vehicle is displayed at the General Motors' Lordstown plant, in Lordstown, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- A federal judge in Ohio has denied General Motors' request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the United Auto Workers claiming the company violated the union's contract by not sending workers to a plant in Indiana.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson ruled Friday in Youngstown that a previous union grievance didn't demand that temporary workers at Fort Wayne be given permanent positions as GM claimed.

A GM spokesman declined to comment Saturday.

The UAW has said GM should have sent workers, including several hundred from a now shuttered assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, to the Indiana plant producing the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.

About 1,400 union members were working in the Lordstown plant when GM ended production of the Cruze sedan in March.

