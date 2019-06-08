Judge denies GM motion to dismiss suit over worker transfers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- A federal judge in Ohio has denied General Motors' request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the United Auto Workers claiming the company violated the union's contract by not sending workers to a plant in Indiana.
The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson ruled Friday in Youngstown that a previous union grievance didn't demand that temporary workers at Fort Wayne be given permanent positions as GM claimed.
A GM spokesman declined to comment Saturday.
The UAW has said GM should have sent workers, including several hundred from a now shuttered assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, to the Indiana plant producing the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.
About 1,400 union members were working in the Lordstown plant when GM ended production of the Cruze sedan in March.
------
Information from: The Tribune Chronicle, http://www.tribtoday.com
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Plenty of dry hours, but rain chances throughout the weekend
Today won't be a complete washout, but there will be chances for a few showers and storms through the weekend. Plenty of dry hours today with lots of clouds and gusty winds. Sunday will continue breezy and become more humid.Read More »
-
Montgomery County receives $500K grant to help businesses and workers
"A lot of people are concerned with, [if they will] have a job in the next week or two. We have businesses that are looking for ways to complete their payroll...so we ask them to come in and talk with us, and we'll sit down, and we'll figure out some type of schedule to work with them," explained Marvene Mitchell, the Director of Workforce Development for Montgomery County.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
'Meet the Press' will not air June 9 due to tennis
The tournament is set to begin at 9 am.Read More »
-
3 dogs rescued from house fire in Riverside
Firefighters with the Riverside and Dayton fire departments responded to the 600 block of Haldeman Avenue for reports of a fire.Read More »