DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A judge has temporarily blocked the Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act from going into effect next Monday.

According to our partners at WLWT, Judge Algenon Marbley granted NetChoice’s motion for a temporary restraining order against Ohio Attorney General David Yost. The motion prohibits Yost from enforcing the act against social media sites like Meta, Snapchat, TikTok and more.

The judge initially assigned to the case recused their position just yesterday, Jan. 8.

Yost’s social media law was announced last month. In it, Yost outlines strict guidelines for “operators” regarding users under the age of 16. Among these guidelines are obtaining parental consent, present a list of censoring or content modification features, and access termination.

WLWT reports that, Yost will file his response by Jan. 19, with a follow-up reply from NetChoice expected by Jan. 26. A preliminary injunction hearing is set for Feb. 7.