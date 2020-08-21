Judge allows ex-Ohio House speaker more time to find lawyer

Ohio

Larry Householder

This Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 file photo shows Ohio State Representative Larry Householder (R), of District 72, stands at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. FBI agents were at the farm of Householder on Tuesday morning, hours ahead of a planned announcement of a $60 million bribe investigation by federal prosecutors. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has allowed the former speaker of the Ohio House more time to find a lawyer to defend him against a conspiracy charge related to an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

Republican Rep. Larry Householder and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two aging nuclear plants.

An attorney temporarily representing Householder said Wednesday the ex-speaker needs more time to find a permanent lawyer. Judge Timothy Black granted the request Thursday. Federal prosecutors didn’t oppose it.

