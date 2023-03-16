HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people have been indicted, including the sister of Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon, in connection to a shooting that injured a teenager.

According to our partner WLWT, Hamilton County deputies responded to Joe Mixon’s home for a report of shots fired on March 6 around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told deputies that teenagers were playing “nerf wars” when real shots were fired.

WLWT reported that a 16-year-old, a neighbor of Joe Mixon’s, was found “suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot after being shot at 10 to 11 times.”

Responding deputies allegedly stopped a vehicle leaving the scene and Joe Mixon’s sister, 34-year-old Shalonda Mixon and Lamonte Brewer were inside the vehicle. A firearm was reportedly located in the trunk of the vehicle and was later identified as the firearm used in the shooting.

A search warrant was executed for surveillance footage at Joe Mixon’s home, reported WLWT, which allegedly showed Brewer firing multiple shots at the teenager from the backyard.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers reported that Joe Mixon was seen on video carrying a firearm when the shooting took place but did not fire any shots. Powers further reported that he is a legal gun owner and has the right to possess a firearm.

Shalonda Mixon was reported seen in video collecting shell casing from the yard before fleeing the scene with Brewer.

According to WLWT, Powers announced that Shalonda Mixon has been indicted for one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice. If convicted, she may face a maximum possible sentence of four years in prison.