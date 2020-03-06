Joe Biden plans campaign stop in Columbus, Cleveland

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Vice President Joe Biden announced upcoming campaign stops in four states, including Ohio.
According to his presidential campaign, Biden will make stops in Columbus and Cleveland on Tuesday, March 10, a week ahead of Ohio’s primary election.
Locations and times of the events have not been announced.
The Biden campaign also announced stops in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Family split between Dayton, Nashville dealing with tornado fallout – again
- Dirty Devices & The Coronavirus: How to clean your phone
- Ohio State settles nearly half of suits over doc abuse; cost unclear
- Schwarzenegger ‘sad’ spectators can’t attend Arnold Sports Festival events
- Trump surveys tornado damage, marvels at ‘tremendous heart’