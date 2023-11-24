DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — JobsOhio has announced a new lawsuit against Mikesell’s.

In a statement, Press Secretary Mike Englehart emphasized the failure of Mikesell’s to meet the required standards outlined by JobsOhio as part of a funding agreement.

The JobsOhio press secretary full statement is below:

When metric commitments are not met by any business, we work closely with those companies to find solutions to challenges they may face so they can continue to grow in Ohio. However, we take the stewardship of our dollars very seriously because they go to supporting jobs and investment to Ohioans. So, if companies fail to meet their agreed commitments and we’ve exhausted all options to help them grow in Ohio, we will claw back our dollars so they can be used for future economic development projects to benefit Ohioans. Matt Englehart

Earlier this year, Mikesell’s sold their brand name and auctioned off property. Afterward, Ohio-based company Conn’s Potato Chip Co., took over and has operated the brand since then.

Channel 2 will continue coverage as the lawsuit unfolds.