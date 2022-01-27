COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) provided updated information on unemployment claims for the week of Jan. 16 through Jan. 22.

Ohioans filed 15,158 initial traditional jobless claims, which was 240 fewer than the previous week; 59,626 filed continued traditional unemployment claims, which was 591 fewer than the previous week, reported the ODJFS.

The total number of claims filed was 74,784.

In December, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.5% while the national unemployment rate was 3.9%. The state labor force participation rate was 61.5% while the national labor force participation rate was 61.9%.

ODJFS said you can visit OhioMeansJobs.com to find and apply for job openings.