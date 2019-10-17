J&J agrees to $117M settlement over pelvic mesh devices

FILE – In this July 30, 2013, file photo, people walk along a corridor at the headquarters of Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, N.J. A Philadelphia jury has ruled that Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals must pay $8 billion in punitive damages over an antipsychotic drug linked to the abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys. A law firm for the plaintiff released a statement Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, saying the companies used an organized scheme to make billions of dollars while illegally marketing and promoting the drug called Risperdal. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson has agreed to a $117 million multistate settlement over allegations it deceptively marketed its pelvic mesh products, which support women’s sagging pelvic organs.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said an investigation found J&J, the world’s biggest health products maker, violated state consumer protection laws by not fully disclosing the devices’ risks.

Numerous women who had the once-popular, hammock-like devices implanted claim they caused severe pain, bleeding and infections.

The settlement, which covers 41 states and the District of Columbia, requires the company to fully disclose risks and stop making inaccurate safety claims.

It comes as J&J is swamped with thousands of lawsuits claiming patients were harmed by products including baby powder, opioid painkillers and prescription drugs.

J&J said that the settlement doesn’t include admission of any misconduct.

