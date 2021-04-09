Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams teams up with Dolly Parton on new flavor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Country Music Legend Dolly Parton is introducing a brand-new flavor with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

The Columbus-based company made the announcement Thursday.

The flavor is called Strawberry Pretzel Pie and Dolly said the sweet and salty concoction will benefit her Imagination Library.

WE MADE AN ICE CREAM WITH @DollyParton.



Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good. Benefitting @dollyslibrary. Coming to shops and online April 8. https://t.co/spT6KtOxrx pic.twitter.com/TfODAbMKU0 — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) March 25, 2021

Jeni’s web site says the flavor was “Specially made for Dolly Parton.”

From the web site:

“Dolly Parton is the person we all want to be when we grow up: An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together. Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country and a throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths. Layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce. This flavor will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age five.”

Strawberry Pretzel Pie will be available online and in shops April 8.