CLEVELAND (WJW) — The birthplace of Rock & Roll and neighboring cities are the home of some major concerts this year. Artists including Fall Out Boy, Foregnier, P!NK and more are on the roster for different Cleveland-area venues in 2023.
Some of the most recently announced shows include Duran Duran at Blossom Music Center and P!NK at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Check out venue lineups below:
Blossom Music Center:
June 1: Louis Tomlinson – Buy tickets
June 13: Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers – Buy tickets
June 24: Eric Church Outsiders Revival Tour – Buy tickets
June 30: Shania Twain – Buy tickets
July 18: Fall Out Boy – Buy tickets
July 19: Tedeschi Trucks Band – Buy tickets
July 21: Barenaked Ladies – Buy tickets
July 24: Foreigner: Farewell Tour with Loverboy – Buy tickets
August 9: Nickelback – Buy tickets
August 20: Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R – Buy tickets
September 10: Duran Duran – Buy tickets
September 30: Jelly Roll – Buy tickets
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse:
March 25: John Mayer – Buy tickets
April 5: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 Tour – Buy tickets
May 12: Lizzo – Buy tickets
May 16: blink-182 – Buy tickets
June 4: Paramore – Buy tickets
August 2: Madonna, Bob the Drag Queen – Buy tickets
November 8: P!NK, with guests GroupLove, KidCutUp – Buy tickets
November 10: Depeche Mode – Buy tickets
The Agora:
May 7: Sabrina Carpenter – Buy tickets
June 4: Death Cab for Cutie – Buy tickets
Beachland Ballroom and Tavern:
June 10: Eyelids – Buy tickets
July 13: Altin Gün – Buy tickets
July 25: Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers – Buy tickets
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica:
May 20: Lynyrd Skynyrd – Buy tickets
June 11: Tyler Childers – Buy tickets
June 12: Two Friends – Buy tickets
June 13 + 14: Billy Strings – Buy tickets
June 21: Young the Giant – Buy tickets
June 22: Noah Kahan – Buy tickets
July 2: Rebelution – Buy tickets
July 11: Yungblud – Buy tickets
Mahall’s
May 25: Elita – Buy tickets
Goodyear Theater
May 16: The Wood Brothers – Buy tickets
House of Blues
April 28: Lil Wayne – Buy tickets
This story will be updated as more venues and artists schedule concerts in the Cleveland area.