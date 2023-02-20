*Attached video: Solon High School show choir on the Fox 8 morning show.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The birthplace of Rock & Roll and neighboring cities are the home of some major concerts this year. Artists including Fall Out Boy, Foregnier, P!NK and more are on the roster for different Cleveland-area venues in 2023.

Some of the most recently announced shows include Duran Duran at Blossom Music Center and P!NK at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Check out venue lineups below:

June 1: Louis Tomlinson – Buy tickets

June 13: Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers – Buy tickets

June 24: Eric Church Outsiders Revival Tour – Buy tickets

June 30: Shania Twain – Buy tickets

July 18: Fall Out Boy – Buy tickets

July 19: Tedeschi Trucks Band – Buy tickets

July 21: Barenaked Ladies – Buy tickets

July 24: Foreigner: Farewell Tour with Loverboy – Buy tickets

August 9: Nickelback – Buy tickets

August 20: Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R – Buy tickets

September 10: Duran Duran – Buy tickets

September 30: Jelly Roll – Buy tickets

March 25: John Mayer – Buy tickets

April 5: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 Tour – Buy tickets

May 12: Lizzo – Buy tickets

May 16: blink-182 – Buy tickets

June 4: Paramore – Buy tickets

August 2: Madonna, Bob the Drag Queen – Buy tickets

November 8: P!NK, with guests GroupLove, KidCutUp – Buy tickets

November 10: Depeche Mode – Buy tickets

May 7: Sabrina Carpenter – Buy tickets

June 4: Death Cab for Cutie – Buy tickets

June 10: Eyelids – Buy tickets

July 13: Altin Gün – Buy tickets

July 25: Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers – Buy tickets

May 20: Lynyrd Skynyrd – Buy tickets

June 11: Tyler Childers – Buy tickets

June 12: Two Friends – Buy tickets

June 13 + 14: Billy Strings – Buy tickets

June 21: Young the Giant – Buy tickets

June 22: Noah Kahan – Buy tickets

July 2: Rebelution – Buy tickets

July 11: Yungblud – Buy tickets

May 25: Elita – Buy tickets

May 16: The Wood Brothers – Buy tickets

April 28: Lil Wayne – Buy tickets

This story will be updated as more venues and artists schedule concerts in the Cleveland area.