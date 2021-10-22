CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service Cleveland will survey the damage Friday following a record number of tornado warnings in a single day in Northeast Ohio.

Surveys of areas among the 11 tornado warnings will determine how many confirmed tornados touched down.

Today @NWSCLE issued 11 #Tornado Warnings with our sneaky, tricky severe weather event. This was the most tornado warnings issued for a single day or event here at #NWS #CLE going back to 2005. 06/12/2013-06/13/20 severe weather event, we issued 10 tornado warnings.#OHwx pic.twitter.com/GMMjksHktZ — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 22, 2021

The NWS says two survey teams are heading out today.

We are assembling two survey teams to investigate potential tornado damage that occurred yesterday evening. We will report our findings here as information comes in. If you had storm damage from yesterday, please let us know! — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 22, 2021

A home on Briar Court in Wickliffe was destroyed during the severe storms.

The roof was ripped off the house and landed a couple of streets over.

Wickliffe storm damage (WJW photo)

Wickliffe storm damage (WJW photo)

Wickliffe storm damage (WJW photo)

Wickliffe storm damage (WJW photo)

The family was not home when it happened.

A tree crashed on the home next door.

A tornado warning was not issued for that event.

In Stark County, there were photos of a likely tornado near North Canton and Jackson Township.

The Jackson Township Fire Chief told FOX 8 an EF-1 touched down in their area.

He and the Stark County EMA Director are touring the damage with the NWS.

The Jackson Township Board of Trustees says North Park and Fisher Park were seriously damaged in the storms.

The parks will be closed to all activities for further notice.

Royal Docks Brewing Company in Canton suffered major damage in the storm.

The business on Fulton Rd. says no one was hurt when the storm hit around 5:15 p.m.

They’re asking people not to approach the building because it isn’t safe.

They say the Jackson Fire Department is assessing the damage.

There were power outages and damage reports across Northeast Ohio.

Friday, there are no weather warnings in effect.

FirstEnergy reports about 170 homes without power Friday morning.

Check the outage map here.