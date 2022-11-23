Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of retailers are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, including the United States Postal Service.

The USPS recognizes Thanksgiving on Nov. 24 as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Friday.

Similarly, UPS locations are closed and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical. FedEx offices and services are also closed on Thursday, except for FedEx Custom Critical.

Customers needing postal services can use the self-service kiosk available at select USPS offices. The kiosk accepts debit and credit cards and can handle 80% of all transactions conducted at the retail counter, such as buying stamps, mailing a package, or shipping a letter by express or priority mail. Find kiosk locations here.

The USPS observes the following holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.