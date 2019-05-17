Investigators nab suspects in Ohio sex sting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than a dozen people were arrested in the latest sting, investigating child exploitation in Mahoning County.

Investigators have charged 16 suspects, and seven are in custody in what they’re calling “Operation Pedo-Cure III.”

— William Ragle, 25, Akron

— David Kent, 24, Cranberry Twp., Pa.

— Dennis Dabney II, 47, Salem

— Ronald Woods III, 23, Austintown

— Ommar Castro Diaz, 24, Cleveland

— Steven Sutton, 44, Prospect, Pa.

— Nicholas Sammartino, 20, Youngstown

— Andrew Wirth, 30, Ravenna

— Joel Kurz, 30, Boardman

— Grant Geib, 24, Orville

— Darrell Davis, 60, East Liverpool

— Thomas Yakemovic III, 30, West Middlesex, Pa.

— Timothy Leverknight, 53, Salem

— Brian Underwood, 33, Youngstown

— James McClalin III, 39, Hubbard

— Charles Stumpf, 23, Akron

The suspects were arrested over a course of three days from Tuesday, May 14 to Thursday, May 16.

The suspects face charges of importuning, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools. Investigators say they tried to solicit minor boys and girls for sexual activity.

Those who are not in custody are being placed on electronically-monitored house arrest and have been ordered to avoid any form of internet pornography while they’re on bond.

The investigation was conducted by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Other departments and agencies contributing in the sting include the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office, the Austintown Police Department, Ohio BCI, The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Adult Parole Authority, the Warren Police Department, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s ICAC Task Force, the Cortland Police Department, and the New Middletown Police Department.