Investigators continue search for missing jet skier at McKelvey Lake

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown firefighters and the dive team for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office have returned to McKelvey Lake to look for a missing jet skier.

The search is concentrated on Oak Street Extension southeast of the Jacobs Road Bridge, where a 28-year-old man fell off a jet ski in the lake about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said he was not wearing a lifejacket.

Crews searched for the man for about an hour Thursday but could not find him.

The city’s law director says Youngstown is in the process of buying the lake from Aqua Ohio. For now, he said people need to remember that it is not public.

“While we hope to turn that into a recreation area with boat access and fishing access and other means of recreation, it’s not one now and it’s a dangerous place. The edges of the lake are very mucky and marshy,” said Attorney Jeff Limbian.

He adds that those who use the lake, whether for boating or fishing, do so at their own risk.

